Lemon drop cocktail spiked with Cannabis. (Photo: Thomasseau, Allison)

Adventurous senior citizens took a field trip Thursday to Vela, a cannabis retailer, to learn about the wonders of marijuana and its many applications.

Vela partnered with Village Concepts, a family-owned business that helps seniors in retirement and assisted living communities, on the first iteration of the “Cannabis 101 tours for seniors.”

Residents from Village Concept’s Sound Vista Village took a tour of Vela and learned about the cannabis plant, including a comparison between therapeutic and recreational use, the different ways to ingest the drug—be it smoking, vaping, eating or drinking—and why different strains lead to different results. They also learned about current law regarding cannabis in Washington.

