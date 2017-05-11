Candian PM Justin Trudeau visiting Seattle next week

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. (KAY NIETFELD/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: KAY NIETFELD, This content is subject to copyright.)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Seattle next week to take part in the Microsoft CEO Summit.

The prime minister's office said Trudeau will be in Seattle May 17 and 18 to promote the Cascadia Innovation Corridor, encourage investment in the Canadian technology sector, and draw global talent to Canada.

"Canada's greatest strength is its skilled, hard-working, creative, and diverse workforce," Trudeau said in a statement. "Canada is recognized as a world leader in research and development in many areas like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and 3D programming. Our government will continue to help Canadian businesses grow and create good, well-paying middle class jobs in today's high-tech economy."

More than 150 CEOs are expected at the event, titled "The CEO Agenda: Navigating Change."

Trudeau will also meet with Governor Jay Inslee.

