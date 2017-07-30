Close Can you solve this PNW picture puzzle? Jennifer King, KING 4:42 PM. PDT July 30, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Test your summertime smarts with a Pacific Northwest picture puzzle. Did you guess 29?Guess again! Find the real answer in this slideshow: © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Meteor streaks across Northwest skies Photo shows panhandler's cash Public toilets coming to Ballard & U-district Community mourns teens killed in fatal crash Seafair Torchlight Parade preview A local company lets you rent a spouse Confusion over updated distracted driving law Triple fatal crash raises questions over trailer safety Final weekend push to August 1 primary for Seattle mayor Redfin IPO - a real estate game changer? More Stories Heat wave to hit Western Washington this week Jul 30, 2017, 1:30 p.m. Seahawks announce top-pick Malik McDowell injured in… Jul 30, 2017, 1:55 p.m. Seahawks ready for training camp after intense… Jul 28, 2017, 5:01 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs