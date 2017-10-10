California taking Washington state up on offer to help fight fires

Photo: KING

The State of California will take Washington up on its offer of fire assistance.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Washington Department of Natural Resources says California has accepted its offer and will take eight wildland firefighting engines, each with a crew of four, and two 20-person hand crews.

They'll help fight the fires which continue in the state. One is the large Mendocino complex.

Washington DNR is the largest firefighting organization in the state battling and coordinating wildland firefighting efforts on state and private land.

