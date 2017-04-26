Buying a Seattle home in a seller's market

. (Photo: Getty Images)

Rachel Hale never thought she was going to end up in West Seattle. She admits, she wasn’t sure what she was getting into. Hale just purchased her new home last month, after a grueling six-month search to find a new place to live. In the end, she knows she’s fortunate to have bought in this seller’s market.

“I would compare it to what it would have been like in California, and that would have been nearly impossible,” Hale said.

She toured nearly 30 homes with her real estate agent, Darrin Stumpf, and initially, she had a goal of ending up in the Othello neighborhood next to the Light Rail.

“We were looking over in the Othello neighborhood side, but it turns out, those were going way over asking, way over,” Hale said.

“We didn’t think West Seattle was going to be the location we ended up being in, and ultimately that was the location we ended up in,” Stumpf said.

Stumpf shared this advice for prospective buyers.

“Really be able to expand your normal boundaries of what you think is your ultimate house because you’ll see in the market it is quite different what you think you’re going to acquire and where you end up landing,” Stumpf said.

Perhaps that is some of what agent Carl Shaw is sharing with a couple he’s working with right now. Shaw told us about their experience trying to buy in West Seattle.

“We wrote an offer that was 100,000 dollars above list price, and although the broker couldn’t tell me where we ended up price wise she said we weren’t even close,” Shaw said. “There were eight offers, and we were fourth.”

“For that couple in West Seattle we’re looking at options to get them hard money financing, to get cash in their hand, so they can go in and compete with these cash offers,” Shaw added. “The other thing that we’ve talked about since then is that with seven offers that didn’t get accepted on that property, those seven buyers are going to compete for the next property that comes on the market, along with anybody else that comes into the market.”

That is what makes buying in Seattle right now so difficult.

As someone who was able to get a deal done, Hale shared some advice as well.

“Figure out what your maximum offer could be, and you need to find a neighborhood where offers are being made in that ballpark,” Hale said. “Even if listing prices are near where you want to make an offer, some places they are going to be sold for way more than that.”

