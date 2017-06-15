Business concerns about Tacoma homeless site

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Rollover crash causing backups on I-5
-
UVA student released from North Korea in a coma
-
AG to hold summit on opioid abuse in Washington
-
Accuser drops abuse case against mayor
-
Seahawks schedule announced
-
President Trump comments on Scalise's condition
-
Wolf pack researcher plans to sue
-
KING 5 Breaking News
-
Evergreen president 'immensely disappointed'
-
First Alert Weather
More Stories
-
Homeland Security rescinds Obama's DAPA programJun 15, 2017, 8:19 p.m.
-
Rainfall record hit for this date, but sun is comingJun 15, 2017, 3:58 p.m.
-
1 arrested during clashing protests at Evergreen…Jun 15, 2017, 7:52 p.m.