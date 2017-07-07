Burn bans in effect for several Washington counties

Campfire. Photo: Isaac Mao. (Photo: Picasa 2.7, Custom)

Where is it legal to have a fire this weekend?

After rising temps, drier conditions and an increase in wind gusts, several counties have activated a burn ban.

The following list shows counties that have a burn ban in effect. If a county is NOT LISTED, there is no burn ban in that area.

Adams County

Exception: Recreational fires.

Asotin County

Exception: Recreational fires.

Benton County

Exception: Campfires in approved designated campgrounds only.

Chelan County

Exception: Campfires in approved designated campgrounds only.

Clallam County

Exception: Recreational fires.

Columbia County

Exception: Recreational fires.

Douglas County

Exception: Recreational fires.

Garfield County

Exception: Recreational fires.

Grant County

Exception: Recreational fires.

Jefferson County

Burn ban in effect July 1 - September 30 or until further notice.

Exception: Recreational fires.

Kittitas County

Exception: Recreational fires.

Klickitat County

Exception: Recreational fires.

Lincoln County

Exception: Campfires allowed in approved designated campgrounds.

Okanogan County:

Exception: Campfires allowed in approved designated campgrounds.

Skagit County

Burning allowed for natural vegetation only, including leaves, grass and tree trimmings.

A burn permit from the Skagit County Fire Marshal is required you're planning to burn a larger pile.

Snohomish County

Exception: Recreational fires.

Spokane County

Exception: Campfires allowed in approved designated campgrounds.

Stevens County

Exception: Campfires allowed in approved designated campgrounds.

Walla Walla County

Exception: Recreational fires.

Whitman County

Exception: Recreational fires.

Yakima County

Exception: Recreational fires.

Burn bans are in effect until further notice, unless otherwise noted.

View burn ban information for state and federal lands.

Daily updates on burn restrictions are available at 1-800-323-BURN or on the Fire Danger and Outdoor Burning risk map.

