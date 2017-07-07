Burn bans in effect for several Washington counties

Where is it legal to have a fire this weekend?
After rising temps, drier conditions and an increase in wind gusts, several counties have activated a burn ban.
The following list shows counties that have a burn ban in effect. If a county is NOT LISTED, there is no burn ban in that area.
Exception: Recreational fires.
Exception: Recreational fires.
Exception: Campfires in approved designated campgrounds only.
Exception: Campfires in approved designated campgrounds only.
Exception: Recreational fires.
Exception: Recreational fires.
Exception: Recreational fires.
Exception: Recreational fires.
Exception: Recreational fires.
Burn ban in effect July 1 - September 30 or until further notice.
Exception: Recreational fires.
Exception: Recreational fires.
Exception: Recreational fires.
Lincoln County
Exception: Campfires allowed in approved designated campgrounds.
Okanogan County:
Exception: Campfires allowed in approved designated campgrounds.
Skagit County
Burning allowed for natural vegetation only, including leaves, grass and tree trimmings.
A burn permit from the Skagit County Fire Marshal is required you're planning to burn a larger pile.
Exception: Recreational fires.
Spokane County
Exception: Campfires allowed in approved designated campgrounds.
Stevens County
Exception: Campfires allowed in approved designated campgrounds.
Exception: Recreational fires.
Exception: Recreational fires.
Exception: Recreational fires.
Burn bans are in effect until further notice, unless otherwise noted.
View burn ban information for state and federal lands.
Daily updates on burn restrictions are available at 1-800-323-BURN or on the Fire Danger and Outdoor Burning risk map.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs