Burn bans in effect for several Washington counties

Jennifer Van Burkleo, KING 11:36 AM. PDT July 07, 2017

Where is it legal to have a fire this weekend?

After rising temps, drier conditions and an increase in wind gusts, several counties have activated a burn ban.

The following list shows counties that have a burn ban in effect. If a county is NOT LISTED, there is no burn ban in that area.

Adams County  

Exception: Recreational fires.

Asotin County

Exception: Recreational fires. 

Benton County 

Exception: Campfires in approved designated campgrounds only. 

Chelan County 

Exception: Campfires in approved designated campgrounds only. 

Clallam County 

Exception: Recreational fires.  

Columbia County 

Exception: Recreational fires. 

Douglas County 

Exception: Recreational fires. 

Garfield County

Exception: Recreational fires. 

Grant County

Exception: Recreational fires. 

Jefferson County 

Burn ban in effect July 1 - September 30 or until further notice.

Exception: Recreational fires. 

Kittitas County 

Exception: Recreational fires.

Klickitat County

Exception: Recreational fires. 

Lincoln County

Exception: Campfires allowed in approved designated campgrounds.

Okanogan County: 

Exception: Campfires allowed in approved designated campgrounds.

Skagit County

Burning allowed for natural vegetation only, including leaves, grass and tree trimmings.

A burn permit from the Skagit County Fire Marshal is required you're planning to burn a larger pile. 

Snohomish County

Exception: Recreational fires. 

Spokane County

Exception: Campfires allowed in approved designated campgrounds.

Stevens County

Exception: Campfires allowed in approved designated campgrounds.

Walla Walla County

Exception: Recreational fires. 

Whitman County   

Exception: Recreational fires. 

Yakima County

Exception: Recreational fires.

 

Burn bans are in effect until further notice, unless otherwise noted.

View burn ban information for state and federal lands.

Daily updates on burn restrictions are available at 1-800-323-BURN or on the Fire Danger and Outdoor Burning risk map.

