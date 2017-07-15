Burn bans in effect for several counties in Western Wash.

Campfire (Photo: KING)

The ongoing stretch of sunny, dry weather has prompted burn bans for several Western Washington counties, including King, Snohomish and Pierce, starting this weekend.

The Phase 1 burn ban in effect applies to all outdoor burning, except for small recreational fires in established fire pits at approved campgrounds or private property.

Officials say any recreational fires must have the following:

be built in a metal or concrete fire pit, such as those typically found in designated campgrounds; and not be used as debris disposal;

grow no larger than three feet in diameter;

be located in a clear spot free from any vegetation for at least ten feet in a horizontal direction, including at least 25 feet away from any structure and allow 20 foot vertical clearance from overhanging branches; and

be attended at all times by an alert individual with equipment capable of extinguishing the fire.



Check your county for fire danger and burning restrictions.

