Burien takes FAA to court over flight pattern change

BURIEN, Wash. -- Burien took the Federal Aviation Administration to court Tuesday, challenging a recent change to the northbound flight pattern out of Sea-Tac International Airport which sends low-flying propeller planes over the city.

City council members voted in January to take legal action. The Petition for Review claims the flight pattern change was unannounced and creates "significant noise impacts" to residents.

A city spokesperson said the litigation was to "challenge the FAA not doing an environmental review" beforehand.

The FAA opened up the air space above Burien over the summer, allowing planes to make a sharp left once they take off from Sea-Tac rather than continuing straight and making their turns at a higher altitude near downtown Seattle.

"The City and its residents have suffered -- and will continue to suffer -- signifigant, adverse impacts as a result of the FAA's New Route," the petition concludes.

The FAA declined to comment on pending litigation.

