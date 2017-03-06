Burien residents rally for public safety

Concerned residents and business owners in Burien plan to rally for public safety at the city council meeting Monday night.

Organizers say they're fed up with what they see as rising crime in the downtown core, mainly near the library.

One man was injured in a shooting outside the library on January 7. One suspect was arrested.

"That's what put me over the edge," said Chris Hemp, an organizer of the rally. "I think the council has become disconnected to the community and they need to hear about how rampant crime is in Burien."

Business owners are beginning to post more 'No Trespassing' signs out front and put locks on their dumpsters to deter the homeless.

Recently, a man was found climbing the roof during a break-in near Isis & Peony flower shop.

Owner Robin Desimone has had enough.

"I'll be putting razor wire on the top of my building, and it will look like a concentration camp," she said. "We are doing everything we can to keep these people out, and it's still not enough."

A city spokeswoman says the new budget will include two new police officers that would be dedicated to patrolling the downtown core. Currently, two off-duty police officers stand guard at the library.

The rally is set for 6 p.m. outside City Hall. Organizers encourage people to speak during public comment.

Copyright 2017 KING