Burien family mourns grandmother killed in hit-and-run

April Fait, 73, of Burien was killed in a hit-and-run in February. Photo: Courtesy of Fait family.

A Burien grandmother's family was just steps away when she was killed in a crosswalk.

73-year-old April Fait's family now hopes increasing the reward and sharing their story will help solve a fatal hit-and-run.

Fait was a longtime employee of the Highline Public Schools.

On February 24, she was heading to her granddaughter's performance when a car struck Fait in the crosswalk in front of the Highline Performing Arts Center.

A witness described the car to be a newer model, gray or silver sedan with possible right front end damage.

Her son-in-law and grandson remember hearing the crash from the parking lot across the street.

"if I had to put words to what I heard, it sounded like a vehicle sideswiping other vehicles, was my gut feeling that I remember," said her son-in-law Randy Hoefer. "But obviously I was mistaken."

At Fait's work, in the mailroom of the district headquarters, her co-workers talk of a kind woman who spent five decades at the school district. Fait was preparing to retire in June.

Her empty space sits like a hole in the heart.

"The first time I came down here I cried," said Laura Lumsden, Fait's friend. "I miss her. I miss seeing her face every day, and it's hard."

"If they had stopped and got out to see what had happened, it would not be as impactful," said her grandson Drew Hoefer. "But the fact that they just kept going is really disappointing to know there are people like that."

Her family said they miss seeing her at all of the grandkids' sporting events.

"That's the hardest is the void," said Robin Hoefer, her daughter. "She's not in the bleachers."

"She was the grandmother that was at all those events, and she's not there," said Chris Aley, Fait's son. "And I think that's something that's missed."

"That's something on our minds every waking moment - who was it? Why did they do this? Why did they leave her on the side of the road," said Robin Hoefer.

The family and Crimestoppers are offering a $6,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should contact the King County Sheriff's Office at (800) 222-TIPS.

