Burien couple marks 70th wedding anniversary

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New evidence in DB Cooper skyjacking case
-
Preparing to march
-
Silver Alerts more frequent, successful
-
Seahawks 2017 opponents
-
Person stabbed at Alderwood Mall
-
State files charges against clinic owner
-
Snow in Portland
-
Light Rail riders asked to help solve murder
-
Celebrity hosts benefit for injured officer
-
KING Live Show
More Stories
-
Wash. Congress members Smith, Jayapal skipping inaugurationJan 16, 2017, 7:22 a.m.
-
Wife of Orlando massacre shooter arrestedJan 16, 2017, 9:23 a.m.
-
‘It's now or never': teacher rally for funding on…Jan 16, 2017, 5:41 a.m.