Burien couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

BURIEN, Wash. -- A special milestone Monday for a couple from Burien. Gary and Maxine Desimone are marking their 70th wedding anniversary on Monday, but celebrated it Sunday at Frankie's B-Town Bistro in Burien.

"It doesn't seem that long. I just don't know where the time went," said Maxine, 93. "It really doesn't seem like 70 years."

"The time is just shorter and shorter now," laughed Gary, 95.

Gary is a farmer and grows his own crops that are still being sold at the Pike Place Market. Maxine is an avid swimmer and has raised their four boys, who have families of their own.

"Dad was a really good bowler in his day," said their eldest son, Gary Desimone. "They were on separate lanes...My mom caught my dad's eye and they started dating...The rest is history after 70 years."

