BUI enforcement starts on local lakes

More state and local law enforcement started patrolling the area’s waterways starting this Memorial Day weekend.



Law enforcement, including the King County Sheriff’s Office, have stepped up boating under the influence(BUI) patrols to catch boaters operating vessels under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Operating a boat under the influence is a gross misdemeanor – and could lead to a maximum $5,000 fine plus almost a year in jail.

BUI emphasis patrols will continue through August 19th.

King County Sheriff’s Marine Police Unit patrols Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish, while also responding to calls on the county’s rivers. The Marine Unit is made up of seven members, including deputy Rich Barton.

“We’ve all been pent up for the winter,” he said. “The sun’s out, it’s 80 plus degrees. They’re all going out and having fun. That’s all that we want them to do. We just want them to do it safely.”

This early in the season, Barton said deputies are busier with helping stranded boaters not prepared for the new season, or finding boaters without the right registration.

