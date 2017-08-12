Brush fires cause slowdowns along SR 512 in Puyallup

Multiple brush fires burned along State Route 512 in Puyallup Saturday afternoon, causing big backups for south sound drivers.
The fires started around 2 p.m. and stretched from Canyon Road to S Merdian St.; blocking lanes and affecting traffic in both directions.
According to WSP Trooper Brooke Bova, a motor home's exhaust may have sparked the fires. Troopers were investigating the cause of the fires.
Within an hour, firefighters had the fires under control and lanes were reopened.
