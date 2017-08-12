KING
Brush fires cause slowdowns along SR 512 in Puyallup

Courtesy Tyler Housley.

KING 4:48 PM. PDT August 12, 2017

Multiple brush fires burned along State Route 512 in Puyallup Saturday afternoon, causing big backups for south sound drivers.

The fires started around 2 p.m. and stretched from Canyon Road to S Merdian St.; blocking lanes and affecting traffic in both directions.

According to WSP Trooper Brooke Bova, a motor home's exhaust may have sparked the fires. Troopers were investigating the cause of the fires.

Within an hour, firefighters had the fires under control and lanes were reopened.

 

 

