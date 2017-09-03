Brush fire breaks out along I-5 in Tacoma

(Photo: Washington State Patrol, KING)

A fast moving brush fire broke out along Interstate 5 near 56th street in Tacoma Sunday afternoon.

Flames began to spread quickly fueled by dry brush along a hillside next to the northbound lanes of the interstate.

Firefighters with the Tacoma Fire Department were able to contain the fire to a small section of the hillside. No structures were lost, and there were no reported injuries.

Washington State Patrol trooper Brooke Bova asked drivers in a twitter post not to throw cigarettes out of their vehicles.

The Northwest has been experiencing record high temperatures along with little rainfall this summer making the fire danger extremely high.

