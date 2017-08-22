Woman accused of running over boyfriend during meth-fueled argument

Photo: Kitsap Sun file.

PORT ORCHARD — A 19-year-old Bremerton woman was charged Tuesday with vehicular assault for running over her boyfriend during a meth-fueled argument last week, leaving him scalped and sending him to a Seattle hospital for surgery.

Chloe Jane Littell told a Bremerton Police investigator she and her 19-year-old boyfriend had been using meth for about 24 hours and were arguing during the early morning hours of Aug. 15, according to charging documents.

The admission was made in a second interview with police after admitting she had lied during her first interview, in which she claimed she had only smoked marijuana and that the boyfriend had tried to climb onto the side of the vehicle but fell underneath as she was driving.

The investigator noted in reports that Littell's statement did not match the physical evidence.

Littell contacted police again, according to reports, and gave a second statement, in which she said that the boyfriend grabbed on to the back door of her vehicle as she drove away from a residence on the 1900 block of Jacobson Boulevard at about 2:30 a.m. The boyfriend told her to stop, which she did, but her stopping led to the boyfriend falling off the vehicle, according to reports charging Littell in Kitsap County Superior Court.

Littell continued driving until she realized she was missing a shoe, so she turned around and started driving back to fetch the shoe and saw her boyfriend lying in the road.

“Littell told me she did not have time to react and instead of turning to the side and (possibly) hitting him with the front tire she decided to drive over him and try to avoid him,” the investigator wrote. “She said when she drove over him she felt the bump of his head hitting the undercarriage and felt him as his body was underneath and being dragged.”

Littell said in addition to the meth and marijuana, she had also taken some pills.

The boyfriend was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he underwent surgery. In addition to the scalping, he is believed to have suffered broken bones.

A witness who heard the incident, but didn’t see it, told the investigator she heard arguing and screaming before hearing an engine rev and hit somebody.

The witness “also could tell the ‘body’ had been dragged under the vehicle,” according to reports.

Littell is being held in the Kitsap County Jail on $250,000 bail.

