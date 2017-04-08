Suspect accused of cutting man's face while robbing him of $5

A Bremerton man is in jail on $500,000 bail after allegedly robbing a transient of $5 late Thursday.

The 33-year-old transient had apparently picked the money out of a parking meter, said Bremerton Police chief Steve Strachan. A 19-year-old Bremerton man and a Bremerton juvenile confronted the transient just before midnight in an alley near Pacific Avenue and Burwell Street. They told him to give them the money. He declined, and a fight ensued.

The 19-year-old allegedly cut the other man's face, opening a wound that required 15 stitches. The victim identified both suspects from a lineup and they were soon arrested. The adult was booked into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault and the boy was placed in juvenile detention.

© 2017 KING-TV