Man fires shots at wife at public storage facility

A domestic violence incident went wrong Thursday morning in Bremerton, when a husband shot his wife at a self-storage facility.



The couple is in the midst of a divorce, according to a news release from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.



As the 40-year-old woman and her stepfather drove to a Public Storage in east Bremerton, the 41-year-old man followed them in a U-Haul to meet at the storage facility.



When they arrived and parked, the man got out of the U-Haul and started shooting. The sheriff's office says there was no indication of violence on the trip to the storage facility.



The woman tried to run back to the vehicle and protect herself. The man then turned the gun on himself.



Both are in critical condition at local hospitals.

