King County to operate Bremerton fast ferry

SEATTL -- King County and Kitsap Transit announced Wednesday that the two agencies will work together to launch the upcoming fast ferry service to Bremerton this summer.

The fast ferry will cut the commute time in half. The ride from Seattle will take 30 minutes instead of an hour – compared to the current Washington State Ferry.

Kitsap Transit will contract operations to King County’s Marine Division, which operates the water taxis to West Seattle and Vashon Island.

Kitsap County voters approved a local sales tax increase in November to pay for the operation.



Their plan calls for six ferries to run between Kitsap County and downtown Seattle over the next several years.

Service between Kingston and Seattle is expected in 2018, followed by service between Southworth and Seattle in 2020.

