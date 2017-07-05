Bremerton fast ferry officially begins service Monday

The grand opening was held Wednesday and full service will start July 10. Photo: KING

Wednesday marked the grand opening of Kitsap Transit's new fast ferry service from Bremerton to Seattle.



"This is the heart of maritime innovation in Kitsap County and we are so excited that the citizens of Kitsap County are taking another step forward in uniting our great state," Governor Jay Inslee said at the ceremony Wednesday.



The official start of service is July 10, running weekdays and Saturdays. A round trip on the ferry will cost $12. Passengers can ride for free throughout July.



"This is one of the highest-tech ferries ever invented – it's going to travel at 38 to 40 knots through Rich Passage with minimal wake, it is a high-tech solution to a growth problem in Puget Sound," Inslee said. "And I look forward to the day when people can have reduced housing costs, who might be working in Seattle, or spending a half an hour commuting, and getting a very reasonably-priced waterfront property in Kitsap County—isn't that a great vision?"



This route is the first of three that aims to cut the travel time in half on public transit between the two places, Kitsap Transit said in a statement. It's expected to take 28 minutes round trip.



"I think people know I'm a fan of every ferry boat ever invented," Inslee said. "If you come to my office, you will see a piece of the deck plate of the Kalakala."



Wednesday's grand opening ceremony also featured U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer. Nearly 100 other state and local leaders were invited.



"Today is progress," Kilmer said. "Today is progress for every family in Kitsap County who can now travel faster and easier. Today is progress for every person who needs to get to work, or to go visit a doctor, or who absolutely needs to go take in a ball game across the water."

