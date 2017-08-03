Crews battle large fire in Bremerton

An automotive shop and possibly a neighboring house have been destroyed by a fire in West Bremerton.

Crews from Bremerton Fire Department, Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue and Navy Region Northwest are all on the scene at the northeast corner of 11th Street and Callow Avenue, where a large fire began soon after noon. A large plume of smoke from the fire could be seen from as far away as Port Orchard.

The auto shop appears to be completely destroyed, and an initial report said that cars could be heard exploding from the heat. The fire spread to a home just north of the shop on 11th. At 1 p.m. firefighters were still spraying both the home and business.

11th Street is closed between Kitsap Way and Naval Avenue.

More information will be posted this afternoon.

