Car theft cuts deep for Bremerton single mom, special needs girl

Thieves stole a Bremerton family's car, which supports their special needs child. Photo: Courtesy of Brandy Robblee.

For a family in Kitsap County, it's a crime that cuts deep: The theft of a car that served as a lifeline for a little girl with special needs.

Someone stole the 2002 GMC Yukon from a parking spot in front of Brandy Robblee's apartment off Central Valley Road Northwest in Bremerton.

"I literally thought it was a joke at first. I was like where is our truck," she said. "It's not like when you lose your shoes or a cell phone, sometimes even that can be a big deal. But for us this is literally our lifeline."

The single mom of four says that's especially true for her 3-year-old daughter, Paisleigh.

"The twins were born at 26 weeks and quickly after, she developed grade three and four intraventricular hemorrhage, which is a brain bleed. And because of that she developed hydrocephalus and cerebral palsy. So she's considered failure to thrive," Robblee said.

The family's SUV is how Paisleigh gets to and from weekly doctor's appointments in Tacoma. Equally upsetting, Robblee says that her daughter's specially modified car seat and other much-needed medical equipment was in the car when it was stolen.

"I can't replace it. I have no way of replacing it. I have no way of replacing anything in it," she said, wiping away tears. "I don't even know how I'm going to get to her appointment on Thursday. When she misses appointments, she gets far behind. Like right now, she's finally learning to walk, and when I can't get her to therapy, if we miss week after week, it's going to be progress lost."

The family's 2002 GMC Yukon is gold, has a sunroof, and Washington license plate number ATK-5455. Anyone who has seen it is urged to call the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

"I just need my vehicle back. My kids need it," said Robblee. "How can you take a car from someone that so desperately needs it?"

