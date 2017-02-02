Bremerton city councilwoman arrested for outburst at Sessions hearing

Bremerton City Councilmember Leslie Daugs (Source: City of Bremerton)

WASHINGTON D.C. — Bremerton City Councilwoman Leslie Daugs was arrested Tuesday for shouting an expletive at a confirmation hearing for one of President Trump's cabinet nominees.

As the Senate Judiciary Committee debated the merits of U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general, Daugs, a Democrat and critic of the Trump administration, said she yelled, "This is bull----," attracting the attention of the Capitol Police. She was escorted out, cuffed and taken to a station. After about four hours, she was released.

Daugs said she was provoked by two men who she said were "strong supporters" of Trump and who were "high-fiving and fist-bumping" while Republicans, including Sen. Ted Cruz, spoke highly of Sessions. So Daugs said she blurted out her own feelings.

"All their little antics went unnoticed," Daugs said. "And my antic was noticed."

It's illegal "to utter loud, threatening, or abusive language, or to engage in any disorderly or disruptive conduct" on Capitol grounds. Capitol Police spokesman Eva Malecki confirmed Daugs' arrest during the Judiciary Committee's hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building, along with that of three others who were taken into custody for "disruption of Congress." The Kitsap Sun has requested a copy of the police report of the incident.

Daugs was accompanying her husband, Daryl, to the nation's capital where he's been doing business in his role as Kitsap County's Habitat for Humanity executive director. She said she decided to go to Capitol Hill "just to listen and observe." It took several hours to even get to view the hearing, she said.

No fan of Sessions, Daugs said she has no regrets about her remark or arrest. In her third term on the City Council, Daugs, who works as a security guard at Mountain View Middle School and is president of the local chapter of the Service Employees International Union, said she's stepped up her political advocacy since Trump became president. She feels her values as a Filipino-American and a woman are at risk. "I need to speak up for all the people I represent," she said.

If convicted of the misdemeanor, Daugs faces a maximum penalty of a $500 fine and six months in prison, according to the laws of the District of Columbia. She has a Feb. 15 court date. She said Wednesday that she's not yet hired a lawyer.

It's unclear whether there will be consequences for Daugs in her role on the Bremerton City Council. Council President Eric Younger said he would reserve judgment until he has a better picture of what took place. He noted felons cannot serve on the City Council. This allegation is a misdemeanor.

His concern was that though she's "free to express her opinion, elected officials are held to a higher standard."

"Like it or not, her actions do reflect on the council," he said.

Bremerton Mayor Patty Lent pointed out that Daugs is allowed to speak her mind while not representing the city and that her position as the city's executive does not have authority over Daugs' role on the legislative branch, the council. Still, Lent said what Daugs said at the Capitol "isn’t anything we would allow in a City Council meeting." She noted Daugs also is innocent until proven guilty.

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved Sessions' nomination Wednesday on a party-line vote.

