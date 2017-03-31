After 40 years, Bremerton post office worker retires

Marj Hendershot is retiring after 40 years at the Bremerton post office. (Photo: KING)

The post office in downtown Bremerton will be much quieter on Monday morning. After 40 years, Marj Hendershot is retiring.

We spent Friday talking to Hendershot's family, friends and co-workers about her.

"She's tops," said her co-worker. "She really cares about the people."

Hendershot said she's going to miss everyone at the post office.

She's known for her loud laugh -- known as a cackle.

"It blares," she said. "The acoustics in here make it twice as loud."

"She's a friendly, outgoing person that doesn't hesitate to help anybody," said Hendershot's mother. "Of course, she got some of her voice from me."

"She's vibrant, crazy, wild, loud and fun," said her son.

"She's very good at making everybody feel loved and important," said her daughter.

© 2017 KING-TV