5 years later, Amina Bowman looks back on Bremerton school shooting

In 2012, an accidental discharge from a gun in a third-grader’s backpack at Armin Jahr left then 8-year-old Amina Bowman in the hospital for six weeks. (Photo: KING)

On February 22, 2012, a single gunshot rang out inside a third-grade classroom at Armin Jahr Elementary. An accidental discharge from a gun in a boy's backpack that hit Amina Bowman in the abdomen.

The 8-year-old spent six weeks in the hospital.

“I'm 13 and I'm in the 8th grade,” said Amina, during a Skype conversation on Wednesday. She sat next to her dad talking to us from where they live now in Las Vegas.

They call February 22 her "alive day."

“It's kind of whenever you go through a traumatic experience or a near death experience,” John Bowman said. “It's kind of like a second birthday. We call it her ‘alive day.’”

Amina has been through six surgeries since the shooting. Most recently last Thanksgiving to remove part of her small intestine.

The emotional trauma also persists. When Amina tried to return to school in Las Vegas, the crowd and the classroom were too much for her.

“When we got here the first day of school, she was excited,” said her father. “By the time she got home about 2:30 she said, ‘I can't. There is just too many kids.’”

Amina's father said she doesn't remember the day of the shooting. She now attends school one day a week and is home-schooled the rest of the time.

The Bremerton shooting sparked a public debate about school and gun safety. The young boy carrying the gun took it from his mother's home and claimed he was being bullied.

“He felt that between the principal and his teacher, no one at the school was believing him what was happening,” said the boy’s uncle, Patrick Cochran, during an interview with KING 5 in 2012.

The boy's mother, Jamie Lee Chaffin, a felon, eventually pleaded guilty to weapons charges.

The attorney representing the boy said he's still in his uncle's custody and at last check was doing well.

The Bowmans reached a $1.2 million settlement with the school district, and the homeowner’s insurance company for Chaffin's boyfriend, who owned the gun.

“I"m proud of her, what she's been able to overcome over the last five years,” said John.

Now Amina is looking to the future. She’s hoping to grow up to be a software engineer.

The Bowman family thanks everyone in Bremerton and the Puget Sound area who prayed for them and supported Amina through a dark time, especially her teacher and doctors who help save her life.

