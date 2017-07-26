4 arrested in Bremerton for luring, assaulting, robbing man

Bremerton Police arrested four people Tuesday for allegedly luring a Puyallup man through an online site, then violently assaulting him and stealing his cash, credit cards and a cell phone.



The victim, a 33-year-old man, was found Monday around 5:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Kitsap Lake Elementary School with signs of being beaten and severe head trauma. He was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.



Police used surveillance video to help identify possible vehicles of the suspects. Early Tuesday, police located a pickup and a car that matched the surveillance video, police said in a news release.



Officers found an 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, both from Silverdale, and took them into custody. The vehicles were impounded for more evidence.



Later on Tuesday, another 18-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were taken into custody when leaving a Bremerton fast food restaurant.



The investigation revealed that the victim was lured to the area with $300 in cash to meet a woman. Detectives did not elaborate on why the two planned to meet.



When the victim arrived to the parking lot they set as a meeting place, he was struck in the head multiple times with a baseball bat, police said.



He was found several hours later by a roofing crew that arrived to do work at the school later in the morning.



The four people left the man near his car and took the $300, his credit cards and a cell phone. All of them were booked for felony first degree assault and first degree robbery.

