Bremerton woman starts neighborhood 'Little Pantries'

A Bremerton woman has started a new program called 'Kitsap Neighborhood Little Pantries.' (Photo: KING)

BREMERTON - A Bremerton woman is hoping to provide food to neighbors in need with a new program she's calling 'Kitsap Neighborhood Little Pantries.'

It's a twist on the 'Little Free Libraries' that started popping up a few years ago in neighborhoods across Western Washington and across the country.

But instead of encouraging people to 'leave a book, take a book,' Darla Bradish is encouraging people to do the same with food.

"Basically if you run out of something or need something to get through ‘til payday, take what you need, give what you can," said Bradish. "There's actually been a lot of people in the neighborhood using it already."

She built the first 'Little Pantry' at the Steele Creek Community in East Bremerton.

Bradish and her husband have managed the large mobile home park for years, and she says she's seen firsthand that some of the senior residents don't have the mobility to even get to local food banks.

Bradish's idea was to bring the food bank to them, in the form of a 'Little Pantry' set up in the neighborhood. People are encouraged to take food freely from the 'Little Pantry' and to give back when they can. Donations have been coming in steady, ever since the pantry opened up a few weeks ago.

"It's more than just being a food bank or a food box," she said. "It's about the community and helping everyone in the community, and everyone in the community can get involved as well."

Ideally, she'd love to expand the program to other neighborhoods throughout Kitsap County. She's already heard from a few nonprofit organizations who are interested in supporting the cause.

Copyright 2016 KING