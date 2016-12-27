Bremerton police recover rifle stolen in 1971

Bremerton police recovered a stolen rifle that was missing for 45 years. Photo: Bremerton Police. (Photo: Custom)

Bremerton police recovered a stolen rifle that was missing for 45 years.

Seven rifles were stolen from Sears in Sept. 1971, but police were never able to recover them. The store suspected the theft was an inside job, but never had proof.

Police recorded the serial numbers of the missing rifles and entered them into Washington state and national crime information centers. The case went cold until last week when one of the serial numbers popped at a local pawn shop. The serial number of a rifle pawned at Top Kick Jewelry in Parkland matched one of the missing rifles from 1971.

A Bremerton detective checked out the rifle, and police say it appears to be the same one.

Police don’t have any leads on the other six rifles, and don’t know if the man who pawned the rifle was connected to the original theft.

The case has also become a family affair. Randy Plumb, whose father was the sergeant who took the 1971 report, is now a lieutenant with Bremerton Police.

Copyright 2016 KING