Breast feeding mom wants better TSA screening

LOWELL, MICH. - A Lowell mother is asking for clearer training and more empathy from Transportation Security Administration agents, after her Florida vacation turned sour.

Stacie Vroman says she flies frequently for work, but her family vacation down south was the first time she had to deal with breast feeding while flying. She says she read up on TSA policies and informed an agent that she had two bottles of milk that would need to be checked.

“They cleared [my family] to go through and they told me I had to wait for the breast milk to be checked,” Vroman said. “I said great, fine and then just sat there.”

She says it appears the TSA agents didn’t know what to do so she was forced to wait for nearly fifteen minutes as her family held the plane at its gate.

“So I finally told them that I would dump the breast milk,” Vroman said. “I just need to leave it. I have no way of feeding my son if I’m not on the plane with him.”

In the end, Vroman and her family missed their flight and were forced to rebook on a later plane. She filed a formal complaint with the TSA, but says she is not satisfied with their response.

“I understand they have to do their job and keep things safe, but there’s a point that I think human decency comes into play,” Vroman said. “I mean you saw me walk through with my child, you saw the breast pump in the bag.”

According to the TSA’s website travelers carrying on breast milk, formula and juice will undergo additional screening to test the liquids. WZZM 13 reached out to the TSA for comment. They released a statement saying:

“TSA officials at St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport looked into the passenger’s claim and found that officers working at the checkpoint correctly followed all procedures,” said Michael McCarthy, TSA Public Affairs Manager.

