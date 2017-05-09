Tunnel at plutonium finishing plant collapses in Hanford

Hundreds of workers were in "take cover" position after a tunnel in a plutonium finishing plant collapsed in Hanford early Tuesday morning. The tunnel was full of highly contaminated materials such as hot radioactive trains that transport fuel rods.
A source said that crews doing road work nearby may have create enough vibration to cause the collapse.
A manager sent a message to all personnel telling them to "secure ventilation in your building" and "refrain from eating or drinking."
A source also said that Vit Plant employees are in cover mode as well.
KING 5 Investigative Reporter Susannah Frame covering this story. Follow her online at @SFrameK5 for the latest.
