Boy, 3, survives fall from window thanks to awning

A child fell from a second story window and hit and awning before landing on the ground at the Days Inn in SeaTac, Wash,, March 13, 2017. (Credit: KING)

SEATTLE -- An awning may have saved the life of a 3-year-old boy who fell from a second-story window at a SeaTac motel Monday morning.

The King County Sheriff's Office says the child fell from the window at the Days Inn. He hit an awning before landing on the concrete. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with minor shoulder injury.

The mother, according to the sheriff's office, said her two boys were playing near the air-conditioning unit in the window. The window had a screen in place. The mother said she turned her back for a moment and the boy went out the window.

Copyright 2017 KING