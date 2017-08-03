Close Box truck rollover blocks Hwy 516 in Kent Brian Price, KING 6:56 AM. PDT August 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A truck rolled over causing another traffic mess Thursday morning. The truck is blocking lanes at Highway 516 and Military Road in Kent. Police and fire first responded around 5:30 a.m.No reported injuries at this time. © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS South Sound air quality KING 5 Breaking News KING 5 Investigators expose potentially dangerous Hanford hazard First Alert Weather Primary election results First Alert Weather 2017 primary election coverage How to keep your home cool The perfect frozen rose drink for summer weather Bellevue's new 21 movie theater changes the way you watch movies More Stories Fife kid missing after prank turns sour Aug. 3, 2017, 6:26 a.m. Western Washington could come within 5 degrees of… Jul 30, 2017, 1:30 p.m. Smoke from BC fires causes burn ban, poor air quality Aug. 1, 2017, 9:17 a.m.
