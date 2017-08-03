KING
Box truck rollover blocks Hwy 516 in Kent

Brian Price, KING 6:56 AM. PDT August 03, 2017

A truck rolled over causing another traffic mess Thursday morning. 

The truck is blocking lanes at Highway 516 and Military Road in Kent. Police and fire first responded around 5:30 a.m.

No reported injuries at this time. 

