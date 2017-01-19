KING
Boulder shuts down US 101 at Crescent Lake

Liza Javier, KING 12:49 PM. PST January 19, 2017

U.S. 101 just south of Crescent Lake was closed Thursday after a boulder the size of a small car came crashing down on the road early in the morning.

Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries or damage, but the giant rock took out a couple of trees and caused damage to the roadway.

Crews are now working to remove the boulder.  There was no estimate on when the road will reopen.

Drivers are advised to use SR 112 and SR 113 as alternate routes.

