Book lovers unite for Independent Bookstore Day

For the third year running, cities nationwide celebrated their beloved literary landmarks Saturday during Independent Bookstore Day. Seattle was no different, as it participated in a Puget Sound-wide commemoration of local book-minded businesses.

Nineteen stores from around Puget Sound were involved in this year’s celebration, including 12 Seattle-area locations. Ava’s Technical Books, Book Larder, Elliot Bay Book Company, Fantagraphics Bookstore and Gallery, Magnolia’s Bookstore, Open Books: A Poem Emporium, Phinney Books, Queen Anne Book Company, Seattle Mystery Bookshop, Secret Garden Books, Third Place Books, and the University Bookstore all participated.

For the ambitious book lovers out there, a challenge was presented: Visit all 19 stores Saturday and receive 25 percent off every purchase at every store for an entire year.

I visited only six of the stores in Seattle, stopping by three of my favorites and discovering three new ones. Yet I still experienced a mix of awe and appreciation for the community, joy, and love present at every store’s celebration.

First on my list was the University Bookstore in the U-District, where before its doors opened at 10 a.m., a crowd of eager participants lined up outside.

“This day has been planned,” said Eileen Harte, events producer at the University Bookstore. Harte said it was “so important” and “very crucial” to keep the spirit of independent bookstores alive.

Beth Mundy, a Ph.D. student at the UW, has participated in Independent Bookstore Day since its first celebration in 2015. She said she was “definitely a book person; always has been” and enjoyed the discovery aspect of the event.

“It’s really fun to be around books and book people all day,” Mundy said.

Next, at Third Place Books in Ravenna, I met Seattle author Jessica Peterson, who hosted an event to celebrate the launch of her newest children’s book, Old Tracks, New Tricks. Peterson set up glow-in-the-dark train tracks inside the store to help teach kids new ways to play and interact with each other.

Peterson said she was “so lucky” to have independent bookstores like Third Place, because it’s “not normal anymore” to have such unique places like that. She said it really allowed for a variety of books and ideas to grow, which is especially important in our society.

At Open Books: A Poem Emporium, Seattle’s only poetry-specific bookstore and one of my favorites, owner Billie Swift described the literary community the city as “fantastic.” When asked what her favorite book of poetry was, Swift simply responded, “[my] store.”

Afterwards, I visited Book Larder, a cookbook and community store I had never been to before. I was impressed by its inventory, but more so by the sheer amount of people who joined the staff for a cooking demonstration from Tom Douglas, a local chef and author, who said Book Larder was his favorite bookstore in the city.

Having a kitchen in the store allowed the staff to “bring the books to life,” said Lara Hamilton, the owner of Book Larder.

Heather Eberhart was in the audience, and she said she got up at 6 a.m. to embark on her literary quest. By noon, she had visited nine stores and planned to visit the remaining ten in the next six hours.

“I love to support all the stores,” she said. “And the discount doesn’t hurt either.”

The next stop was Secret Garden Books, a store I had passed many a time during my walks through historic Ballard but never stepped in. Owner Christy McDanold said the indie business “couldn’t have landed in a better community.”

Ballard author Sheila Kelly chimed in: “This store has been good to us.”

Finally, I arrived at what I call my “home away from home” — Elliot Bay Book Company. As one of the largest bookstores in the city, it’s also one of the most popular. Crowds were packed in as visitors perused the heavily stocked shelves, and enjoyed special treats like a book and life advice booth, blackout poetry by local poet Meredith Clark, and “blind dates” with books.

Overall, Independent Bookstore Day appeared to be a success. I can only hope that the Seattle community will continue to support these fantastic local businesses (and others), as our city continues to grow and change. One thing will remain constant, however: People love books, and books want to be read. It’s up to us to open up to them.

