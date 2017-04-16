Body on Port Gamble reservation identified as 23-year-old woman

Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribal police. Photo: Contributed photo.

The FBI has confirmed that a body found Thursday on the Port Gamble S'Klallam Reservation is that of a 23-year-old woman.

The body was found by Search and Rescue volunteers with the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office around dusk on Thursday, according to Ayn Dietrich, public affairs specialist for the FBI. The body was found in an area with heavy vegetation in the northwest portion of the reservation, she said.

The FBI processed the scene on Friday.

The Kitsap County Coroner determined the woman's identity, and her family has been notified, Dietrich said Saturday afternoon. The FBI is not releasing the woman's name. Investigators are still working to determine how she died.

"Given the ongoing nature of our investigation, it would be inappropriate to provide the woman's identity at this time," Dietrich said.

Dietrich said the FBI has been working with the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office and tribal police on a recent missing person case.

On Thursday, a family member of Jessica Santos, 23, shared on Facebook that she had been reported missing. Santos was last seen on April 7 on Little Boston Road near Hood Canal Lane, wearing a black and white striped shirt with blue jeans.

Santos worked at the Suquamish Clearwater Casino, according to her Facebook page.

