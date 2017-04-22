Body of missing Camas teen found in car

Cole Burbank (Photo: Scot Boyles)

CAMAS, Wash. – Missing Camas teen Cole Burbank has been found dead, a spokesperson for the family confirmed on the Facebook page created for the search.

On behalf of the family: Cole has been found and God has a new angel in his choir. We are incredibly thankful for the overwhelming support and prayers that all of the individuals in this community have shown during this difficult time. We are blessed by your prayers and find comfort in knowing so many of you cared for Cole. - Scarlett Sky Kendrick, with Michelle Burbank



The Camas Police Department reported Friday night that the body of a young, adult male had been found that evening in a car associated with Burbank.

The car was parked at a shopping center in Chehalis, Wash.

Cole, who is 16 years old, was last seen alive the morning of April 13 near Clark College. He left Camas High School to attend Running Start classes at Clark College but never showed up and had not been heard from since.

Cole is 5-foot-10, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was seen in a surveillance image from Camas High School wearing a red and black shirt, jeans and a dark cap.

An image of Cole from Thursday morning. (Photo: Camas High School)

He was driving a black 2010 Honda Accord with Washington license plate AKW3441.

Cole Burbank's Honda Accord. (Photo: Scot Boyles)

Camas police want to thank the public for their help with the investigation.

© 2017 KGW-TV