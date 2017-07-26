Body of missing 18-year-old camper recovered in Lake Whatcom area

The 18-year-old from China had been with a tour group and was visiting Camp Firwood along Lake Whatcom. (Photo: KING)

Search crews recovered the body of a camper who disappeared in Whatcom County.

The 18-year-old from China had been with a tour group and was visiting Camp Firwood along Lake Whatcom.

The man was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. He had been on a trail, which leads to the water.

The group participated in a sailboat tipping drill on the beach about 2:30 p.m., but the man did not take part.

No one saw the man, who reportedly can't swim, enter the water. An on-duty lifeguard said there was no suspicious activity at the time.

The water in that area drops off to about 30 feet a short distance from the shore, and search crews recovered the man's body from the cove area.

Authorities located his clothes nearby the beach.

