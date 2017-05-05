Bob Marley's nephew to launch reality TV show on diabetes

Bob Marley's nephew, Charles Mattocks, is launching a reality show on Discovery.

Just like his uncle, Bob Marley, Charles Mattocks is on a mission to motivate, inspire and educate people but this time with diabetes.

After being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes eight years ago, Mattocks was forced to be his own advocate. His doctor prescribed medication but didn't specify a plan to help him control the disease.

"He didn't give me any information as far as what to look for, follow up with, what to eat, what to do next. He just gave me medication," explained Mattocks.

The celebrity chef turned TV producer lost weight, is now off medication and his diabetes is under control. But he knows there are many people living with diabetes who are still struggling with their health because of a lack of education.

That's why he became passionate about leading the fight against diabetes and wrote a cookbook and produced a documentary.

Now, he's about to launch the first ever diabetes reality TV show called "Reversed" on Discovery Life Channel.

"I thought if we brought people in a house, and bring in all the experts that they would need to see over a year's time, like endocrinologists, nutritionists, dieticians, and bring them in one house and be able to inspire them and also educate them, what would we have?" Mattocks said.

Mattocks brought five contestants into one house in Jamaica to help them reverse their unhealthy habits.

After spending time with experts, they went home and began making changes.

Mattocks lights up when he talks about the life-changing results for two of the contestants, including one named Margie.

"When I first met her, she said she didn't like green leafy vegetables. She said she was allergic to green leafy vegetables," said Mattocks. "Now she's sending me pictures of her eating salads and green leafy vegetables and juicing and exercising."

Mattocks hopes the show reaches thousands of people and inspires them to make changes in their own lives.

" When I think of what we really did, and I think of where they might have been over the next couple of years, it moves me," said Mattocks.

"Reversed" airs in July on the Discovery Life Channel.

