Blue Angels practicing for Seafair, expect impact to I-90

Blue Angels in Seattle. (Photo: Stu Davidson Photography)

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are coming to town for Seafair.

They are expected to land at Boeing's Military Deliver Center Monday morning.

The Blue Angels will be holding practices, which will impact the I-90 floating bridge starting Thursday.

The bridge will be closed during the practices which are scheduled for 9:45 a.m. through 12:15 p.m, and 1:00 p.m. to 2:40 p.m.

The bridge will also be closed for air shows the first weekend of August from 12:55 p.m. through 2:40 p.m.

