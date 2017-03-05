BLOG: We love hearing good news from our viewers

Blog: Congrats to Sean and Lish from Safeway for delivery twins Mara and Adrian Credit: Steve Volland

SEATTLE - We just want to take a moment to say thank you to our friend Steve who visits KING 5 every Sunday morning.

Steve works at Safeway and you may see him every Sunday morning outside our studios with signs or displays. Sometimes he puts on skits or dresses up in costume. We love it so much that we now take his shot with our "Steve Cam."

This week Steve wanted to share some fun and exciting news about his co-workers Sean and Lish from Safeway Store 1845. The two delivered twins earlier this week and named them Adrian and Mara!

If you have any great news, send it to us at mornings@king5.com or you can email Amity and Michelle.

:) From Amity and Michelle

Copyright 2017 KING