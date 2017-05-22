Meet Moyo, the newest resident of STL Zoo

Moyo was born at the St. Louis Zoo on May 17, 2017 (Photo: St. Louis Zoo, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Meet Moyo, the newest resident of the St. Louis Zoo!

Moyo, which means "heart" in Swahili, was born to mom Kati Rain and father Ajabu on Wednesday, May 17. The black rhino is only the 10th born in St. Louis Zoo history.

Moyo's big brother Ruka was born to the same parents in 2011. He moved to the Oregon Zoo in summer 2015 to be paired with a compatible female there.

The zoo says Moyo is nursing well and being cared for by his mother and the zoo's rhino care team.

A date has not yet been set for his public debut.

The black rhino is a critically endangered species that has experienced the most drastic decline of any of the five surviving rhino species. The black rhino population in Africa dropped by 96 percent between 1970 and 1992.

By 1993, there were only 2,300 black rhinos in the wild. That number has risen to 5,055 black rhinos today, thanks to intensive anti-poaching efforts.

