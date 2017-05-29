Black bear living alongside Woodinville family

Bear sightings are on the rise. Most recently this bear was spotted in Woodinville. (Photo: KING)

Megan Legg and her family have a regular visitor at their home near Cottage Lake in Woodinville. A black bear has been foraging for food.

Just last week the bear wandered onto the deck and got into the bird feeder.

She grew up in this area but says she's never seen the bears as often as she has this Spring.

"They are not afraid of people, but they're also not aggressive," said Legg. "They just live their life, and we live ours."

It is not uncommon to see bear sightings in rural neighborhoods this time of year. Bears are starting to emerge from hibernation and head out looking for food.

The Washington state Fish and Game Department offers some tips for avoiding contact with bears here.

