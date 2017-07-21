Bite of Seattle kicks off Friday

Bite of Seattle (Photo: KING 5 News)

Calling all foodies! Groupon's 5th annual Bite of Seattle starts Friday at Seattle Center's Fisher Rooftop Pavilion.

Besides the free Bite Movie Night on Friday, here's what else you can expect throughout the weekend:

More than 60 restaurants and vendors.

Live cooking demonstrations and competitions on The Bite Cooks! stage.

Beer gardens with craft beer and cider tasting.

Four live music stages, including a family friendly stage.

The event is July 21 through July 23. General admission is free.

If you're at least 21-years-old, you can purchase tickets for The Bite Cook! Lounge. Tickets prices range from $25 to $45. In the lounge, patrons can drink and dine with local chefs. Money raised will benefit the Food Lifeline.

For more information on Bite of Seattle, click here.

© 2017 KING-TV