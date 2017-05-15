Bill Gates tweets advice to graduates

File photo: Microsoft mogul Bill Gates (Photo: Thomas Sampson/Getty Images/AFP)

Bill Gates took to Twitter Monday in a series of tweets to answer a question he is asked most frequently during graduation season: Career advice.

1/ New college grads often ask me for career advice. At the risk of sounding like this guy…https://t.co/C68mjJ5g44 — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

One of the most surprising tweets was when Bill admitted he would pick a career in AI (artificial intelligence), energy, or biosciences if he were starting out in today's world.

2/ AI, energy, and biosciences are promising fields where you can make a huge impact. It's what I would do if starting out today. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

3/ Looking back on when I left college, there are some things I wish I had known. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

He told graduates to surround themselves with people such as his wife, Melinda Gates. Bill said people like his wife "...challenge you, teach you, and push you to be your best self."

7/ Meanwhile, surround yourself with people who challenge you, teach you, and push you to be your best self. As @MelindaGates does for me. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

Bill said, like billionaire businessman Warren Buffett, he measures happiness by whether people close to him are happy and love him, and by the difference he makes for others.

.@melindagates 8/ Like @WarrenBuffett I measure my happiness by whether people close to me are happy and love me, & by the difference I make for others. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

He ended his advice by saying, "This is an amazing time to be alive. I hope you make the most of it."

