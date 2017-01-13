Big Al Brewery owner on closing: 'It's getting tough out there'

WHITE CENTER -- After eight years in business, Big Al Brewery will close its doors for the last time on Saturday in White Center.

Owner Alejandro Brown says he put his whole heart and soul into making the brewery successful, but there's just too much competition for local craft breweries.

He said sales have declined 35% over the years.

According to Curbed, Seattle is home to more than 40 breweries.

“It’s time. It’s getting tough out there, we’ve got a family. We’ve given it eight years and it’s time to close this chapter and open the next one,” said Alejandro.

Big Al will open for the last time Saturday at 1 p.m. for the Seahawks game.

“We’re really excited to say farewell to all of our awesome customers tomorrow.”

