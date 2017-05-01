Beyond the Studio: SeaTac

Share This Story

(Editor's Note: If you are viewing this story in our mobile app, click this link to view the full story.)

Mobile home residents fight back

Our community conversation in SeaTac uncovered an update on the brewing controversy in a mobile home park. Jake Whittenberg reports.

Families living in the Firs Mobile Home Park argue the current landowner is not doing enough to support evicted homeowners. The owner of the mobile home park notified all residents that they must be out by October 21 to make room for development.

SeaTac motel demolition paves way for $100 million development

Demolition begins to make room for a $100 million project near the ariport. KING 5's Alex Rozier reports.

Two brand new hotels and an apartment complex are replacing the old Jet Motel. The project is considered the city's first major redevelopment of a property for quite some time. Hundreds of jobs are expected to open through the construction and hotel industries.