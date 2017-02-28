Beyond the Studio: Puyallup homelessness

Puyallup leaders say there's a steady increase in the number of adults experiencing chronic homelessness. (KING)

PUYALLUP, Wash. -- There is perhaps no other issue more divisive in the community of Puyallup than homelessness.

"There's a tremendous amount of work to do with homelessness," said Puyallup City Manager Kevin Yamamoto.

Yamamoto and others point to a steady increase in the number of adults that are experiencing chronic adult homelessness in the city. Areas along the Puyallup River appear to be attracting the most camps, with complaints from area neighborhoods reaching an all-time high.

Currently, city council members are working toward forming a three-person committee on homelessness.

The committee, which would be made up of city council members themselves, would be tasked to come up with a solution to address the growing issue.

"You have to have a solution that will be meaningful and be accepted by wide constituents in the community," Yamamoto said.

The largest effort underway right now to address the homeless community is called “Freezing Nights,” a nightly rotating shelter between several churches in the area.

The program was started 14 years ago by Mike Boisture, associate pastor at Puyallup Nazarene Church, which still hosts the shelter every Sunday night. Homeless residents are allowed in for two meals, a hot shower and a warm, dry place to sleep.

"The struggle for a lot of us it that we help, we care, but sometimes we just don’t have enough resources," he said.

Boisture says he hopes to see more action taken.

"It would be really nice if we could work together," he said. "We need to do something."

