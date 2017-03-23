Beyond the Studio: New Skagit County Jail

A look at Mount Vernon's new jail.

Skagit County's new jail is nearing the end of construction, and possibly the start of a new era in law enforcement in this rural county.

Chief Corrections Deputy Charlie Wend says the impact will be broad.

"This will impact schools, impact families, other community organizations, businesses. All of that," he said.

The current jail at the county Sheriff's Office has an 83 inmate capacity. Currently, it holds around 200.

Wend believes it's to the point where people know they can avoid jail time for low-level offenses because of the lack of space.

"It's time to change that," Wend said. "I see lots of folks looking at crime patterns when businesses are looking to coming into a community, and we're no different."

The new facility will also focus more on inmate rehabilitation and mental health services.

The 107,000 square feet facility is set to open this Summer. Voters overwhelmingly approved a small sales tax to pick up the $60 million price tag.

