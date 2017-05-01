Beyond the Studio: Mount Vernon

In our Beyond the Studio series, KING 5 found one-of-a-kind programs leading change in Mount Vernon.

Share This Story

(Editor's Note: If you are viewing this story in our mobile app, click this link to view the full story. ) 

Mount Vernon's agriculture-based economy has brought a massive change in its population over the last quarter-century.

KING 5

"Beyond the Studio" - Steve Bunin profiles Madison Elementary School and how it has adapted to Mount Vernon's changing demographic - now 33% Hispanic/Latino.

KING 5's Alex Rozier rode along with two of Mount Vernon's volunteer police.

One big change is coming soon to Mount Vernon, the opening of a new jail. KING 5's Jake Whittenberg reports.

Share This Story

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment